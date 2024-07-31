The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit rises 26.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.14% to Rs 56.34 crore

Net profit of The Indian Wood Products Company rose 26.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.14% to Rs 56.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.56.3450.247.707.302.302.021.501.241.261.00

