Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.73 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.73 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 40.26% to Rs 341.25 crore

Net loss of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reported to Rs 9.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 40.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.26% to Rs 341.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 571.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales341.25571.21 -40 OPM %0.6713.49 -PBDT-2.6971.88 PL PBT-14.9959.08 PL NP-9.7340.62 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'We need Patel but the country needs Nehru': Freedom at Midnight teaser out

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Sindhu bags 2nd win; Lakshya Sen begins must-win encounter

Zee Entertainment stock jumps 6% on Q1 turnaround; posts Rs 118 cr profit

Adani Energy share sale receives three-fold bids as buyers pile in

Anurag Thakur's caste remark 'on Rahul Gandhi' expunged; Oppn seeks apology

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story