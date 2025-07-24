Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 65.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.64% to Rs 1618.84 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 65.72% to Rs 103.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 301.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.64% to Rs 1618.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1577.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1618.841577.1840.1253.15135.54399.67135.54399.67103.22301.08

