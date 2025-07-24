Indian Bank consolidated net profit declines 11.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.27% to Rs 16285.10 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank declined 11.44% to Rs 2276.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2570.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.27% to Rs 16285.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15040.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16285.1015040.6370.0366.794101.363262.934101.363262.932276.372570.40

