Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CCL Products slides as Q1 PAT slumps 29% QoQ to Rs 72 cr

CCL Products slides as Q1 PAT slumps 29% QoQ to Rs 72 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CCL Products (India) tanked 5.67% to Rs 859.85 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 28.88% to Rs 72.44 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 101.86 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 26.29% Quarter on Quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,055.63 crore in Q1 FY26.

On a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit increased by 1.35%, while revenue from operations surged significantly by 36.51% in the first quarter of FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 8.02% to Rs 94.18 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 87.18 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses increased 40.20% to Rs 963.84 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 687.44 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 647.30 crore (up 29.08% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 41.84 crore (up 9.01% YoY) and finance cost stood at 33.69 crore (up 57.28%YoY) during the period under review.

CCL Products (India) produces premium quality coffee that meets the global standards. It produces wide array of coffee varieties, including Spray Dried Coffee Powder, Spray-Dried Agglomerated Coffee, Freeze Concentrated Liquid Coffee, Roast & Ground Coffee, Roasted Coffee Beans, Freeze Dried Coffee and Premix Coffee.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index stays pressured amid downbeat US data; Fed speakers in focus

RBI streamlines procedure for opening special rupee vostro accounts

BSE SME Takyon Networks trips on the wire in market debut

NCC Q1 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 192-cr

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story