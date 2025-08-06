Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aug 06 2025
Avalon Technologies Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd and Astra Microwave Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2025.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spiked 8.57% to Rs 10733.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 71866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21832 shares in the past one month.

Avalon Technologies Ltd soared 6.56% to Rs 911.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11752 shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd surged 5.15% to Rs 554.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25616 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7782 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd rose 3.72% to Rs 3626.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3010 shares in the past one month.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd jumped 3.45% to Rs 981.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28741 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15242 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aug 06 2025

