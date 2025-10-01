Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 2.32%, gains for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1631.3, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.63% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% drop in NIFTY and a 6.42% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The stock is quoting at Rs 1631.3, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 24773.05. The Sensex is at 80791.81, up 0.65%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has risen around 4.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21454.25, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.89 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1641.3, up 2.22% on the day.