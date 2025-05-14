Mafatlal Industries standalone net profit declines 30.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.15% to Rs 449.70 croreNet profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 30.39% to Rs 23.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.15% to Rs 449.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 764.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.62% to Rs 98.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.07% to Rs 2807.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2078.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
