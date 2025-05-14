Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries standalone net profit rises 125.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.71% to Rs 1017.87 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries rose 125.93% to Rs 206.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.71% to Rs 1017.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 750.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.94% to Rs 386.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 272.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.19% to Rs 3745.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2899.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1017.87750.043745.792899.3719.1015.8312.5214.20198.65139.94480.55490.37160.94106.54349.71363.41206.3291.32386.75272.47

