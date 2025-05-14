Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 217.83 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 47.83% to Rs 28.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 217.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.54% to Rs 93.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.20% to Rs 786.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 643.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

217.83170.56786.80643.8725.0220.3422.3818.1650.7131.57161.43105.5439.6021.57119.2869.8528.5919.3493.1257.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News