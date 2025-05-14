Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 217.83 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 47.83% to Rs 28.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 217.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.54% to Rs 93.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.20% to Rs 786.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 643.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales217.83170.56 28 786.80643.87 22 OPM %25.0220.34 -22.3818.16 - PBDT50.7131.57 61 161.43105.54 53 PBT39.6021.57 84 119.2869.85 71 NP28.5919.34 48 93.1257.29 63

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

