Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 217.83 croreNet profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 47.83% to Rs 28.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 217.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.54% to Rs 93.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.20% to Rs 786.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 643.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
