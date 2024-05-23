Home / Markets / Capital Market News / W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 76.81% in the March 2024 quarter

W H Brady &amp; Co consolidated net profit rises 76.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 59.76% to Rs 30.21 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co rose 76.81% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.76% to Rs 30.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.40% to Rs 8.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 89.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.2118.91 60 89.4874.39 20 OPM %12.2113.27 -12.5913.03 - PBDT4.442.69 65 16.7010.56 58 PBT4.102.33 76 15.469.28 67 NP2.441.38 77 8.965.45 64

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

