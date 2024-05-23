Sales rise 59.76% to Rs 30.21 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co rose 76.81% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.76% to Rs 30.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.40% to Rs 8.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 89.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

30.2118.9189.4874.3912.2113.2712.5913.034.442.6916.7010.564.102.3315.469.282.441.388.965.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News