Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company crosses milestone of Rs 1.5 lakh in AUM

Over the past five years, MOAMC has delivered a robust 34% CAGR in AUM, rising from Rs 35,180 crores in June 2020. This growth is anchored in the AMC's clear and consistent focus on high-quality, earnings-led growth investing.
MOAMC today serves ~79 lakh customers across 200+ locations in India and manages ~95 lakh unique folios across its product offerings. Its AUM composition includes ~₹84,300 crores in Active Mutual Funds, ~Rs 33,600 crore in Passive Mutual Funds, ~Rs 15,000 crore in PMS, and ~Rs 17,100 crore in AIFs, underscoring the company's scale and multi-platform capabilities.
The AMC has seen a steadily gained a share in incremental mutual fund flows. In FY25, it captured a 7.8% share of net sales in Growth/Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes, up from 1.9% in FY24. Total net flows for FY25 stood at Rs 48,450 crore, with Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) contributing Rs 9,256 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
