Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company crosses milestone of Rs 1.5 lakh in AUM

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has achieved a significant milestone with its Assets Under Management (AUM) crossing Rs 1.5 lakh crores across Mutual Funds (Active & Passive), Portfolio Management Services (PMS') and Category-III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs').

Over the past five years, MOAMC has delivered a robust 34% CAGR in AUM, rising from Rs 35,180 crores in June 2020. This growth is anchored in the AMC's clear and consistent focus on high-quality, earnings-led growth investing.

MOAMC today serves ~79 lakh customers across 200+ locations in India and manages ~95 lakh unique folios across its product offerings. Its AUM composition includes ~₹84,300 crores in Active Mutual Funds, ~Rs 33,600 crore in Passive Mutual Funds, ~Rs 15,000 crore in PMS, and ~Rs 17,100 crore in AIFs, underscoring the company's scale and multi-platform capabilities.