Waaree Renewables Technologies consolidated net profit declines 16.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Waaree Renewables Technologies declined 16.72% to Rs 53.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 360.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 324.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.360.35324.1919.9627.0972.3688.2270.7386.3953.5164.25

