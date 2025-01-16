Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Waaree Renewables Technologies consolidated net profit declines 16.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Net profit of Waaree Renewables Technologies declined 16.72% to Rs 53.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 360.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 324.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales360.35324.19 11 OPM %19.9627.09 -PBDT72.3688.22 -18 PBT70.7386.39 -18 NP53.5164.25 -17

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

