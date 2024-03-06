Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Spurts 5%

Mar 06 2024
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 59.53% over last one month compared to 3.78% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.53% rise in the SENSEX

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 7090.5. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.1% to quote at 5658.67. The index is up 3.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NHPC Ltd increased 2.18% and KPI Green Energy Ltd added 1.37% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 107.07 % over last one year compared to the 22.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 59.53% over last one month compared to 3.78% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.53% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17694 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 65779 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 7090.5 on 06 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 600.5 on 14 Mar 2023.

Mar 06 2024

