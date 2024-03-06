Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Technologies appoints S. Sukanya as COO

Tata Technologies appoints S. Sukanya as COO

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Tata Technologies said that its nomination and remuneration committee has approved the appointment of S. Sukanya as chief operating officer (COO).

S. Sukanya holds Engineering degree in Computer Science and Informatics from Bharathiar University. S. Sukanya joins Tata Technologies as the chief operating officer. As part of executive leadership team, she will be responsible for managing delivery and operations across Tata Technologies businesses.

Sukanya joins the company from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) where she was working as senior vice president and chief information officer and during her more than 33years stint at TCS, she made valuable contributions to various leadership roles in the company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

Tata Technologies reported 6.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 170.2 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 160.4 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Total revenue from operations rose 1.6% QoQ to Rs 1,289.5 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.19% to end at Rs 1075.45 on Tuesday, 5 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology shares rise

Protean eGov Tech slides after Q3 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 15 cr

2023 Sees Record Surge in Software Upgrades and Modifications in India: 2024 Budgets Soar, Finds Capterra Survey

India's unemployment rate falls to 3.1% in 2023 from 3.6% in 2022

General Motors partners with Wipro to develop a B2B sales platform of embedded automotive software

Sonata Software plans to set up delivery centre in Poland

TVS Supply Chain Solutions allots 41,400 equity shares under ESOP

Singapore Market falls 0.48%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story