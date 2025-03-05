Wipro launches AI-first managed services platform - TelcoAI360

Wipro launched TelcoAI360 to transform operations for telcos by leveraging AI. The AI-first Managed Services platform will empower telcos to roll out differentiated technology solutions at scale and speed, while delivering better customer experience at a fraction of the cost.

TelcoAI360 integrates Wipro's domain expertise with AI-powered tools and solutions, enabling Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to significantly reduce operational costs by streamlining processes, automating workflows, and managing resources efficiently. Additionally, TelcoAI360 will deliver faster time to market for new products and services, boosting revenue potential. Recognizing the unique needs of telcos, the platform will be offered 'as-a-Service' with composable components that can be customised and deployed for each CSP.

