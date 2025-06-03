Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewables Technologies wins order of Rs 346.33 cr

Waaree Renewables Technologies wins order of Rs 346.33 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For solar power project of 300 MW AC/435 MW DC capacity

Waaree Renewables Technologies has been awarded Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of solar power project of 300 MW AC/435 MW DC capacity. The value of the order is Rs 346.33 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SIKA Interplant Systems enters into license agreement with Collins Aerospace

Go Fashion gains after broker initiates 'Buy' rating

Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.4%

Anant Raj Ltd Spikes 1.75%

Indices edge lower; breadth strong

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story