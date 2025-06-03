Go Fashion gains after broker initiates 'Buy' rating

Go Fashion (India) rose 2.77% to Rs 884.50 after a domestic brokerage initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,127, citing strong brand presence and first-mover advantage as key growth catalysts.

The brokerage highlighted that Go Fashion, which operates under the brand 'Go Colors', is a category leader in the womens bottom-wear segment with an 8% share in the organized market.

Leveraging its early-mover advantage, Go Colors has built a robust direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, selling a wide range of products through 776 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) across 180 cities.

The brokerage noted that bottom wear, positioned as a core wardrobe essential, serves functional and repeat-use needs. Its lower dependence on fashion trends, compared to top wear, supports steady demand and enables better pricing discipline.