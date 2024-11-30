WAISL standalone net profit declines 46.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 141.88 crore

Net profit of WAISL declined 46.97% to Rs 22.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 141.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.141.88126.6449.0160.2460.3266.7429.8145.3722.0741.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News