Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.39 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.56% to Rs 49.43 crore

Net Loss of Walchandnagar Industries reported to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.56% to Rs 49.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 79.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.49.4379.17-4.79-16.19-7.700.88-10.39-1.73-10.39-1.73

