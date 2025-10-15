Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 25,250 mark

The domestic equity indices traded with moderate gains in early trade after optimism over IndiaUS trade discussions have resurfaced as New Delhi is set to hold talks with Washington later this week.

The Nifty traded above the 25,250 mark. All sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green, except for the Media index.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 333.08 points or 0.41% to 82,360.69. The Nifty 50 index added 120.75 points or 0.47% to 25,263.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.65% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.26%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,964 shares rose and 1,018 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,508.53 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,661.13 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 October 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Tech Mahindra shed 0.65%. The company reported a 4.73% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,194.50 crore on 4.82% increase in net sales to Rs 13,994.90 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Cyient DLM tanked 3.29%. The companys consolidated net profit surged 108.1% to Rs 32.15 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 15.45 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales declined 20.2% YoY to Rs 310.63 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.14% to 6.498 as compared with previous close 6.507. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.2175 compared with its close of 88.8100 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement added 0.59% to Rs 127,005. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.21% to 98.85. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.25% to 4.015. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 10 cents or 0.16% to $62.29 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asian market advanced on Wednesday, diverging from Wall Streets overnight declines as investors shrugged off escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused China of failing to purchase soybeans calling it an economically hostile act and warned of possible retaliation, including a cooking oil embargo. On the data front, Chinas consumer price index declined 0.3% year-on-year in September, moderating from the 0.4% drop recorded in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Overnight in the U.S., markets were volatile. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% to 6,644.31 after swinging between losses of 1.5% and gains of 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% to 22,521.70, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%, or 202.88 points, to close at 46,270.46.