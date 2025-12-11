Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRIS Business Services Ltd Surges 10.98%

IRIS Business Services Ltd Surges 10.98%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

IRIS Business Services Ltd has lost 4.24% over last one month compared to 3.88% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.7% rise in the SENSEX

IRIS Business Services Ltd gained 10.98% today to trade at Rs 339. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.55% to quote at 36712.45. The index is up 3.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ksolves India Ltd increased 2.63% and Birlasoft Ltd added 1.67% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 18.67 % over last one year compared to the 3.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

IRIS Business Services Ltd has lost 4.24% over last one month compared to 3.88% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 55 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2493 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 573.65 on 14 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 229.1 on 23 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME Riddhi Display Equipments' IPO ends with 4.72 times subscription

Shares of Luxury Time list in MT group

Tejas Networks secures IP routing equipment purchase contracts for BharatNet Phase III packages

INR stays subdued near record lows

Benchmarks snap 3-day losses in early trade; IT shares advance

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story