BSE SME Riddhi Display Equipments' IPO ends with 4.72 times subscription

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
The offer received bids for 1.16 crore shares as against 26.68 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Riddhi Display Equipments received bids for 1,16,43,600 shares as against 24,68,400 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 4.72 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid for 55,200 shares, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) for 23,38,800 shares, while individual investors (IND category bidding for 2 lots) placed bids for 92,49,600 shares.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (8 December 2025) and it closed on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share. The minimum order quantity is 1,200 equity shares. The equity shares will list on BSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 24,68,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 71.43% from 99.99% Pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards interior work and for purchase of new equipment/machineries for setting up of manufacturing cum assembly unit at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, capital expenditure towards purchase of new equipment/machineries/software etc. for upgradation of existing manufacturing unit of the company located at Gondal, Rajkot, capital expenditure towards setting up of showroom at Gondal, Rajkot, funding working capital requirements and for general corporate purpose.

Riddhi Display Equipments is engaged in manufacturing and supplying innovative and high-quality solutions in the field of display and commercial equipment, offering a diverse range of Display Counters, Commercial Kitchen Equipment, and Commercial Refrigeration Equipment for industries such as retail, food service, hospitality, advertising, and exhibitions.

The company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Gondal, Gujarat, where skilled technical engineers oversee production processes to ensure efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and superior product quality. Its display counter segment is a major revenue contributor, serving restaurants, caf, retail stores, and supermarkets, while its commercial kitchen equipment and commercial refrigeration equipment segments cater extensively to hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and institutional clients, collectively strengthening the companys overall product portfolio and market presence. As of 31 August 2025, the company had 55 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 11.22 crore and net profit of Rs 2 crore for the period ended 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

