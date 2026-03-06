Wall Street Tumbles 1.6% as Oil Surges Past $80 on Middle East Fears

Dow drops 785 pts amid crude spike, Iran tanker strike, and conflict worries; airlines plunge 5.9%, gold bugs fall 4.2%; Asia mixed, Europe down, 10-yr yield hits 4.14%.

The Dow tumbled 784.67 points (1.6%) to 47,954.74, the S&P 500 slid 38.79 points (0.6%) to 6,830.71 and the Nasdaq fell 58.50 points (0.3%) to 22,748.99.

Concerns over sharply higher energy prices pressured Wall Street as crude oil surged past $80 a barrel, resuming its early-week rally amid Middle East supply fears. Iran claimed it struck a U.S. oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf, heightening worries of wider conflict after threats to block the Strait of Hormuz.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested the war could last up to eight weeks, while AJ Bell's Dan Coatsworth noted oil's rapid rise is leaving investors dazed amid uncertainty over a sustained crisis or short shock. Separately, U.S. initial jobless claims held flat for the week ended February 28th, ahead of Friday's key jobs report. Airline stocks moved sharply lower due to concerns about the impact of the Middle East conflict, dragging the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 5.9% to a three-month closing low. Substantial weakness was also visible among gold stocks amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index plunging by 4.2%. Steel, telecom, housing and biotechnology stocks also saw significant weakness, while software and oil stocks bucked the downtrend.