Atul Auto spurts after sales rise by 18% YoY in March

Atul Auto surged 11.84% at Rs 493.65 after its total sales grew by 18.06% to 3,693 units in March 2025 as against 3,128 units sold in March 2024.

For the period April to March 2025, the company's total sales aggregated to 34,012 units, registering a growth of 30.62% from 26,039 units sold in the same period a year ago.

The companys domestic sales jumped 17.50% to 3,391 units in March 2025, compared to 2,886 units posted in March 2024.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 52.6% to Rs 7.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 5.08 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Total revenue from operations grew by 27.8% year on year to Rs 193.41 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News