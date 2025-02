Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 28.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.84% to Rs 86.27 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility declined 28.60% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 18.84% to Rs 86.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 106.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.86.27106.2914.0510.525.659.614.037.883.825.35

