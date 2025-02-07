Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.51% to Rs 797.61 crore

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 17.17% to Rs 239.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 204.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 797.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 673.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales797.61673.05 19 OPM %76.6076.79 -PBDT314.16266.01 18 PBT307.68260.56 18 NP239.34204.27 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Allcargo Gati consolidated net profit declines 92.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Carraro India consolidated net profit declines 24.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 12.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 2.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 28.96% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story