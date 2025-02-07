Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.51% to Rs 797.61 crore

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 17.17% to Rs 239.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 204.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 797.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 673.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.797.61673.0576.6076.79314.16266.01307.68260.56239.34204.27

