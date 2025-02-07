Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit declines 99.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.61% to Rs 10.51 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities declined 99.63% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.61% to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.10.5113.9413.2352.440.777.070.616.890.012.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News