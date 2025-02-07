Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit declines 38.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 697.42 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International declined 38.72% to Rs 28.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 697.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 623.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.697.42623.907.9512.0159.0477.9138.5262.1828.5746.62

