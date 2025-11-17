We Win consolidated net profit rises 842.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.76% to Rs 20.76 crore

Net profit of We Win rose 842.11% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.76% to Rs 20.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.7620.404.146.571.341.080.720.261.790.19

