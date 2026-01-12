Sensex, Nifty inch up on positive global cues; European mrkt decline

The key equity indices traded with minor gains in afternoon trade amid positive global cues supported by positive comments from US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. The market recovered from oversold levels and moved slightly higher during the session. Investors will monitor India US trade deal, Q3 earnings and other geopolitical news. The Nifty traded near 25,700 level after touching days low of 25,473.40 in early afternoon trade

Realty, Media and pharma shares declined while metal, FMCG and private bank shares advanced.

At 13:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 21.97 points or 0.03% to 83,598.21. The Nifty 50 index advanced 4.20 points or 0.02% to 25,695.80.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.95% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.12%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,314 shares rose and 2,883 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Coal India (up 2.96%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.29%), Tata Steel (up 2.07%), Asian Paints (up 1.67%) and Trent (up 1.67%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Eicher Motors (down 1.55%), Eternal (down 0.90%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) (down 0.85%), Bharat Electronics (BEL) (down 0.78%) and Titan Company (down 0.75%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

India-US Trade deal: Ambassador of United States (US), Sergio Gor announced that India and U.S. to discuss trade issues tomorrow. Further, he added that he hope President Donald Trump will visit India in next one-two years. Additionally, Gor also announced that India will be a member of the Pax Silica alliance. "I am pleased to announce that India will be invited to join this group of nations as a full member next month," he said. Stocks in Spotlight: Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) rose 0.13%. The company consolidated net profit rallied 18.26% to Rs 855.92 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 723.72 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 13.32% to Rs 18,100.88 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 15,972.55 crore in Q3 FY26.

Tejas Networks tumbled 10.74% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 196.55 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 165.67 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) rallied 3.40% after the companys consolidated net profit rallied 15.42% to Rs 1,381.36 crore on 26.80% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 6,135.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Globus Spirits declined 2.03%. The companys standalone net profit skyrocketed over fifteen times to Rs 31.42 crore on a 19.1% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 716.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shakti Pumps India rallied 4.92% after the company received letter of award (LoA) for setting up 16,780 stand‐alone off‐grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) pumps in Karnataka. The contract is valued at Rs 654.03 crore and is expected to be executed on or before 31st March 2026. Signatureglobal (India) dropped 5.82% after the company flagged a slowdown in demand and said it will miss its earlier pre-sales guidance for FY26. In a regulatory filing on 11 January 2026, the real estate developer reported a 27% decline in pre-sales to Rs 20,200 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with 27,700 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.23%. The company said that its board approved the acquisition of land at the Khoraj Industrial Estate from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) to expand production capacity, driven by growing market demand, including exports. Cupid advanced 2.97% after the company announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Thursday, 29 January 2026, to consider the declaration of bonus shares and the Q3 results. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shed 0.46%. The company reported a 25.41% increase in production to 68,992 units in December 2025, compared with 55,015 units in December 2024. Global Markets:

European market declined as investors weigh geopolitical developments in Iran, and renewed pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Asian market advanced on Monday following Wall Street gains from last week after a U.S. job report showed that unemployment rate fell, signaling resilience in the labor market. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Investors will be keeping an eye on oil prices as Iran entered a third week of protests, which have reportedly seen more than 500 people killed. President Donald Trump is weighing options for intervention in Iran, media reports said. On Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis coalition partner, Hirofumi Yoshimura, said that she may call an early general election. His comments come after domestic media reported that Takaichi was considering a snap election in February, citing government sources.

On Friday stateside, the S&P 500 rose to new highs on Friday, notching a weekly gain, following the release of the latest jobs report. The broad market index closed up 0.65% to 6,966.28, a fresh record close. It also notched a new all-time intraday high in the session. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.81% to 23,671.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 237.96 points, or 0.48%, to end at 49,504.07, scoring a new closing record as well. The December jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls increasing by 50,000 last month, less than the 73,000 estimate that was widely reported in the media. That data, though slightly weaker than expected, showed a U.S. economy thats still trudging along, with investors anticipating that growth will ramp up.