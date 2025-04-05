Lemon Tree Hotels signs a new property in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of a new property in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

The hotel will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and is expected to commence operations in FY29.

The upcoming Lemon Tree Hotel, Vrindavan, will feature 120 well-appointed rooms, along with a range of amenities, including a restaurant, a lounge, a banquet hall, a meeting room, a swimming pool, a gym, a spa, and other public areas.

Strategically located, the property is approximately 148 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, and about 105 km from the upcoming Jewar International Airport. The Mathura Railway Station is around 16 km from the hotel, and it is well-connected by road, ensuring easy access to both public and private transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are thrilled to expand our presence in Uttar Pradesh, complementing our portfolio of seven existing hotels and 10 upcoming properties.

Lemon Tree Hotels' principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc., under the brand names Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima, and Keys Lite.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.53% to Rs 62.49 crore on a 22.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.18 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 4.77% to end at Rs 136.90 on Friday, 4 April 2025.

