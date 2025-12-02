Websol Energy System jumps after signing MoU with Linton to explore PV manufacturing

Websol Energy System surged 11.64% to Rs 113.15 after the company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Linton, a global leader in PV ingot and wafer equipment technology.

According to an exchange filing, both companies will explore opportunities to manufacture photovoltaic (PV) ingots and wafers in India. As part of the collaboration, Websol plans to acquire PV ingot and wafer manufacturing equipment from Linton. Linton will also provide technical expertise, training, and skills development to Websols team to ensure optimal operation of the equipment and related processes.

Linton Crystal Technologies, headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of Czochralski (CZ) furnaces and process control systems. It offers comprehensive solutions for growing high-quality crystals, including those used in the photovoltaic industry. With over three decades of innovation, Linton provides a wide range of equipment, from CZ growers to crystal processing equipment, enabling the efficient production of ingots and wafers for solar applications.

The company stated that as India accelerates its solar capacity expansion in the coming years, the partnership is expected to support the countrys energy security and sustainability objectives while positioning Websol at the forefront of technological advancement in the solar manufacturing sector. Sohan Lal Agarwal, managing director of Websol Energy System, said, This partnership with Linton represents yet another milestone in Websols strategic journey in building Indias fully integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem. By exploring PV ingot and wafer manufacturing capabilities, we aim to reduce our dependence on key raw material imports and enhance the companys technology base. Linton is our ideal partner, given their global expertise in ingot and wafer technologies, along with three decades of experience in solar cell and module manufacturing. Together we are well positioned to capture the next wave of opportunities in Indias rapidly evolving solar industry.