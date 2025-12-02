Wockhardt jumps 21% in two days on US FDA nod for Zaynich NDA

Wockhardt rose 1.87% to Rs 1,498.35, extending its rally for a second straight session.

The stock has now surged 21.47% over two days, powered by the US FDA's acceptance of its New Drug Application (NDA) for the breakthrough antibiotic Zaynich.

The approval marks a landmark moment as it is the first time an Indian pharmaceutical company has had an NDA for a completely new chemical entity accepted by the US regulator. Zaynich, built on a novel β-lactam enhancer mechanism, has also received Fast Track status for its potential to address urgent medical needs. With over a decade of research behind it, the drug has demonstrated strong efficacy against highly resistant Gram-negative pathogens and has already helped critically ill patients in India and the US through compassionate use. The acceptance reflects confidence in Wockhardt's scientific depth and its global-standard development program.