Wockhardt jumps 21% in two days on US FDA nod for Zaynich NDA

Wockhardt rose 1.87% to Rs 1,498.35, extending its rally for a second straight session.The stock has now surged 21.47% over two days, powered by the US FDA's acceptance of its New Drug Application (NDA) for the breakthrough antibiotic Zaynich.
The approval marks a landmark moment as it is the first time an Indian pharmaceutical company has had an NDA for a completely new chemical entity accepted by the US regulator. Zaynich, built on a novel β-lactam enhancer mechanism, has also received Fast Track status for its potential to address urgent medical needs. With over a decade of research behind it, the drug has demonstrated strong efficacy against highly resistant Gram-negative pathogens and has already helped critically ill patients in India and the US through compassionate use. The acceptance reflects confidence in Wockhardt's scientific depth and its global-standard development program.
Wockhardt is a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-infective solutions. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 78 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 22 crore a year earlier, while net sales declined 3.34% YoY to Rs 782 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app