Barometers trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares decline

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with significant cuts in the mid-afternoon trade aided by NSEs F&O contract expiry. Investor focus now shifts to upcoming IPO activity, PMI data and the RBIs monetary policy meeting scheduled later this week. The Nifty hovered below the 26,100 level.

Consumer durables shares tumbled for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 477.94 points or 0.56% to 85,163.96. The Nifty 50 index lost 139.75 points or 0.53% to 26,036.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.55%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,471 shares rose and 2,426 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged. Economy: Indias IIP growth rate for the month of October 2025 is 0.4 percent, compared with 4.0 percent in the month of September 2025. The said decline is 14-month low indicating a sharp slowdown in the economy. Indias current account deficit moderated to $12.3 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in Q2:2025-26 from $ 20.8 billion (2.2 per cent of GDP) in Q2:2024-25, the RBI said on Monday. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index declined 0.49% to 37,500.45. The index fell 1.01% for two consecutive trading sessions.

Cera Sanitaryware (down 1.69%), Amber Enterprises India (down 1.27%), Bata India (down 1.18%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 1.03%), Havells India (down 0.91%), PG Electroplast (down 0.9%), Blue Star (down 0.81%), Voltas (down 0.79%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.77%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (down 0.36%) declined. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was declined 0.20% to 6.562 as compared with the previous close of 6.575. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.9000 compared with its close of 89.5300 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.07% to Rs 1,27,399.