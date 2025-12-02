Websol Energy System signs MoU with Linton

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

To explore PV ingot and wafer manufacturing in India

Websol Energy System has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Linton, a global leader in PV ingot and wafer equipment technology.

Both parties have agreed to explore the opportunity of manufacturing Photovoltaic (PV) ingots and wafers in India, where Websol intends to acquire PV ingot and wafer manufacturing equipment from Linton.

As part of this relationship, Linton will also extend technical expertise, including the training and skills development of Websol's team, to ensure equipment related operations and processes are optimised.

Linton Crystal Technologies, headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of Czochralski (CZ) furnaces and process control systems. It offers comprehensive solutions for growing high-quality crystals, including those used in the photovoltaic industry. With over three decades of innovation, Linton provides a wide range of equipment, from CZ growers to crystal processing equipment, enabling the efficient production of ingots and wafers for solar applications.