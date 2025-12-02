Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 26,100 level; realty shares decline

Nifty below 26,100 level; realty shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with moderate cuts in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 26,100 level. Realty shares extended losses for a fourth consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 376.31 points or 0.44% to 85,265.59. The Nifty 50 index lost 110.30 points or 0.42% to 26,065.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.47%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,471 shares rose and 2,426 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.07% to 11.75. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,230, at a premium of 164.6 points as compared with the spot at 26,065.40.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 75.8 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 75.2 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 0.40% to 894.25. The index fell 2.32% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (down 1.5%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.85%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.76%), Lodha Developers (down 0.59%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.45%), SignatureGlobal India (down 0.32%), Godrej Properties (down 0.29%), Sobha (down 0.19%), and DLF (down 0.06%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mini Diamonds India soared 19.96% after the company announced that it has bagged an export order worth $1.50 million (approximately Rs 13.5 crore) from Hong Kongbased Jewellery Trendz.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) shed 0.93%. The company reported handling 41 MMT of cargo in November 2025, marking a 14% year-on-year (YoY) increase, driven by strong growth in containers (20% YoY) and dry cargo (10% YoY).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

