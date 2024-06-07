HCL Technologies Ltd soars 2.36%, up for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1430.45, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.95% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 22.83% gain in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1430.45, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. HCL Technologies Ltd has added around 8.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34023.8, up 3.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1432.9, up 2.27% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 32.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

