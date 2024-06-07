Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Industries Ltd spurts 5.69%, up for third straight session

Tips Industries Ltd spurts 5.69%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:34 PM IST
Tips Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 446, up 5.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 110.63% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 10.55% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Industries Ltd has added around 4.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1942.35, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

