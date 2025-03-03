Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 681.55, down 7.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% slide in NIFTY and a 0.28% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 681.55, down 7.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22150.4. The Sensex is at 73194.07, down 0.01%.Welspun Corp Ltd has lost around 5.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8219.25, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

