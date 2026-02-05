Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 826, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.38% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% jump in NIFTY and a 41.76% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 826, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25617.45. The Sensex is at 83333.71, down 0.58%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 4.78% in last one month.