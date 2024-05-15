Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 1.45%, gains for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 1.45%, gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 602, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 161.34% in last one year as compared to a 21.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 65.67% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 602, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 22192.6. The Sensex is at 72973.89, down 0.18%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 9.84% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9347.15, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 0.44%, gains for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.36%, rises for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Welspun Corp Ltd up for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 2.3%, gains for third straight session

Bank of Baroda rises for third consecutive session

Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 0.82%, rises for fifth straight session

Panama Petrochem leases land in RAK Maritime City Free Zone, UAE

Granules India consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the March 2024 quarter

KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 176.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story