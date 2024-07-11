Welspun Corp Ltd up for third consecutive session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 660.65, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 118.94% in last one year as compared to a 25.37% jump in NIFTY and a 53.07% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 660.65, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24301.85. The Sensex is at 79784.38, down 0.18%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 22.46% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9722.8, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News