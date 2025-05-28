Welspun Corp Ltd up for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 809.8, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.99% in last one year as compared to a 9.27% slide in NIFTY and a 5.94% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 809.8, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24809.5. The Sensex is at 81499.45, down 0.06%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 5.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9294.95, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News