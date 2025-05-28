Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Tata Chemicals approves change in directorate

Board of Tata Chemicals approves change in directorate

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 28 May 2025

The Board of Tata Chemicals at its meeting held on 28 May 2025 has approved the following change in directorate:

1. Taken on record the request received from N. Chandrasekaran (DIN:00121863) vide his letter dated 28 May 2025 conveying his intention to step down from the position of Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 29 May 2025.

2. Appointed S. Padmanabhan (DIN: 00306299), Director of the Company, as the Chairman of the Board with effect from 30 May 2025.

3. Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Modan Saha (DIN: 02848515) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) with effect from 28 May 2025.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

