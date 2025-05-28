Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.52% to Rs 10.69 crore

Net loss of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.52% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 44.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

10.6913.1244.7844.976.5513.116.816.980.361.161.430.94-0.090.74-0.35-0.76-0.910.58-1.04-0.59

