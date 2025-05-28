Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 0.71%, up for fifth straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1367.1, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.69% in last one year as compared to a 9.21% slide in NIFTY and a 5.96% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1367.1, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24795.1. The Sensex is at 81431.45, down 0.15%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has gained around 13.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9294.95, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

