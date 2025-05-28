Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 0.71%, up for fifth straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 0.71%, up for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1367.1, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.69% in last one year as compared to a 9.21% slide in NIFTY and a 5.96% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1367.1, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24795.1. The Sensex is at 81431.45, down 0.15%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has gained around 13.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9294.95, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Enviro Infra Engineers wins project worth Rs 126.81 cr

Board of Tata Chemicals approves change in directorate

Prism Johnson receives affirmation in credit ratings

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 4650.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story