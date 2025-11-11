Welspun Corp Ltd up for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 922.85, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.69% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.51% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 922.85, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 25581.6. The Sensex is at 83512.25, down 0.03%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 9.21% in last one month.