Hindustan Copper Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 347, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.78% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% gain in NIFTY and a 15.51% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a third straight session today. Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10484.5, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.41 lakh shares in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10484.5, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 66.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

