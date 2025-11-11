Torrent Power Ltd up for third consecutive session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1329.4, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.85% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% jump in NIFTY and a 4.76% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today.

The volume in the stock stood at 2.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.4 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1334.7, up 1.44% on the day.